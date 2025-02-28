Free e-shuttle, funded by business-owners, to ferry visitors in Pondy Bazaar

CHENNAI: The corporation council on Thursday adopted a resolution to allow a free six-seater electric shuttle service along Pondy Bazaar to be fully funded by the business-owners and vendors association of Pondy Bazaar.

This service is expected to improve business prospects for shop-keepers, enabling visitors to easily move from one shop to another. It will be operated from Panagal park to Thanikachalam Street.

The resolution said maintenance of the vehicle will be fully taken care of by business-owners along with setting up facilities for service such as rails, a camera and signboards. They are not supposed to collect any charges from the public. This comes in addition to the three cycle stations already existing on the stretch.

The corporation has also adopted a resolution finalising fares for the on-street and off-street parking management system that is to come up on Anna Nagar Main Road and Anna Nagar Second Avenue. The parking management is to be undertaken by CUMTA.

As per the finalised charges that are recognised by the civic body, the hourly charges are Rs 20 for off-street parking of four-wheelers and Rs 40 for on-street parking. Two-wheelers are to be charged Rs 10 per hour for off-street parking and Rs 20 per hour for on-street parking. The fare is Rs 60 for on-street parking for light and heavy commercial vehicles.

CUMTA had recently completed a comprehensive study of the area based on which the fares and equivalent car spaces for the project have been finalised.