Private firms to handle upkeep of Marina, four other beaches

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to privatise the cleaning and maintenance of five beaches, including the Marina and the Elliot’s, at a cost of Rs 11.64 crore for a contract period of one year. Maintenance of Srinivasapuram, Thiruvanmiyur and New beaches are also to be privatised.

The Marina, which spans 250 acres, is one of the most visited beaches in Chennai, collecting an average waste of around 5.5 tonne to 7 tonne every day.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior GCC official said while the zones in which these five beaches are located are covered by Urbaser Sumeet, its scope of work extends only up to the service road and does not include the beach.

As a result, the beaches have been left uncleaned except during special occasions when cleaning is carried out with the assistance of Urbaser or Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited along with a few of GCC’s own staff.

With the privatisation, workers will be equipped with vehicles for beach combing. The GCC is also taking measures to regulate unauthorised shops. Beach captains and marshals will be given point of sale machines to levy spot fine for littering. They will also be equipped with walkie-talkies.

“We believe this privatisation will help clean the beach completely by June or July. The beaches will be maintained regularly from then on,” the official said.