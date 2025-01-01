CMDA seals railway land leased out to private firm for 45 years

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has sealed property belonging to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) near Padi junction — which was leased to a private company and where a high-rise building is under construction — for delay in the gifting of street alignment and Open Space Reservation (OSR) portions. This is considered a planning permission violation subject to enforcement action under Section 56 and 57 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

The notice pasted on the gate of the property at CTH Road in Kakkapallam village in Ambattur, within the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation, said, “Consequent to the notices issued on September 12, 2024, the building is locked and sealed and you are directed to discontinue the ongoing development and the status shall continue till obtaining the necessary planning permission from CMDA and building permission from the local body complying with the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules.”

RLDA had leased out 5.584 acre of vacant railway land at Kakkapallam village in Padi to the private company for 45 years for Rs 43 crore.

TNIE could not reach RLDA officials for a comment.

RLDA, a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, was set up for commercial development of vacant railway land. Sites identified in Chennai for commercial development include those in Pulianthope, Wall Tax Road, Tiruvottiyur, Tambaram, Perambur, Park Station, Poes Garden, Victoria Crescent site adjacent to the Ethiraj College and Chetpet railway station.