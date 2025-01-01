Exposed power cables in Arundhati Nagar kill pets, livestock; residents slam govt inaction

CHENNAI: Walking the streets of Arundhati Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Chennai has turned a scary undertaking for residents owing to several drooping, exposed electrical cables spreading out from the junction boxes.

With a total of 16 streets, Arundhati Nagar is home to over 2,000 residents. Each street has at least two junction boxes, most of them featuring exposed electrical cables running all over. Residents have claimed that after the failure of underground power cables — buried five feet under concrete roads — in 2021, the issue of exposed wiring remains unchanged for nearly three years now.

They further explained, when the underground cables failed, authorities were unable to repair them due to the concrete roads which made digging difficult. So, when new connections were made, Tangedco opted for direct, exposed wiring from the junction boxes to the houses, they added.

Several domestic animals and pets, including dogs and goats, have died of electrocution from the exposed wires, especially near the open junction box in Kandan Street, residents said.

“I had two pet dogs, both of them died after being electrocuted near the junction box at Dasari Street here. With so many children playing on the streets, we live in constant fear,” said 44-year-old Dhayanidhi G V.