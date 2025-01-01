Exposed power cables in Arundhati Nagar kill pets, livestock; residents slam govt inaction

CHENNAI: Walking the streets of Arundhati Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Chennai has turned a scary undertaking for residents owing to several drooping, exposed electrical cables spreading out from the junction boxes.
With a total of 16 streets, Arundhati Nagar is home to over 2,000 residents. Each street has at least two junction boxes, most of them featuring exposed electrical cables running all over. Residents have claimed that after the failure of underground power cables — buried five feet under concrete roads — in 2021, the issue of exposed wiring remains unchanged for nearly three years now.
They further explained, when the underground cables failed, authorities were unable to repair them due to the concrete roads which made digging difficult. So, when new connections were made, Tangedco opted for direct, exposed wiring from the junction boxes to the houses, they added.
Several domestic animals and pets, including dogs and goats, have died of electrocution from the exposed wires, especially near the open junction box in Kandan Street, residents said.
“I had two pet dogs, both of them died after being electrocuted near the junction box at Dasari Street here. With so many children playing on the streets, we live in constant fear,” said 44-year-old Dhayanidhi G V.
Residents also complained of frequent voltage fluctuations and power outages in the area adding to their woes.
C B Paranthaman, a local activist, said, “Since 2021, I have raised several complaints. Although, about five months ago, I was informed new underground cables would be installed, but no action has been taken in this regard.”
When queried on the matter, an official from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board told TNIE, “The tender for installing underground cables for domestic connections in the area has already been awarded to a contractor.
However, the concrete roads pose a major challenge, as digging five feet down will be difficult and the recent rains have caused further delays.” The work is set to begin on January 2, be completed by the month end, he added.
Meanwhile, Arundhati Nagar locals have also claimed that the TNEB officials were demanding Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per household for the installation of underground cables. In response, the official clarified that no such complaints have been received.