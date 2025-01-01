Make resolutions, break resolutions

CHENNAI: New year, new me!” Or, as we say in Chennai, “Same me, just with more rain and bargaining with our auto anna for that extra `30 instead of simply paying the regular fare.” Resolutions in our city aren’t about striving for perfection — they’re about celebrating our quirks, accompanied by a strong dose of caffeine and generous servings of street food. Here’s a look at 25 resolutions every Chennaiite has likely made (and broken) at least once. Spoiler: You’re not alone.

“I’ll cut down on coffee.”

Reality: By 10 am, you’re already sipping your third glass of iced coffee. “How else am I supposed to survive this heat?” laughs Samaira Praveen, a loyal drinker of Starbucks, who swears by the rejuvenating powers of coffee.

“I’ll stop checking my phone first thing in the morning.”

Reality: The first thing you see is a dozen WhatsApp messages from your mum asking why you didn’t call. “But it’s for my own good, right?” you sigh, scrolling through your messages at 7 am like a pro. Priya Iyer, a city-based journalist, confirms this is a universal issue.

“I’ll eat healthier this year.”

Reality: A week later, you’re back to binging on spicy sundal and bajji by the beach. “What else would I eat, da?” laughs Kavitha Ramesh, an online marketing consultant, who insists that fried food is an essential part of life.

“I’ll be more punctual.”

Reality: You text, “I’m on my way!” at 10.30 am, and you’re still at home looking for your other sandal. “What’s the rush anyway?” quips Ramya Lingam, a mother of two, who lives by “Chennai Standard Time.”

“I’ll learn a new language.”

Reality: You downloaded Duolingo, nailed “Bonjour,” and then promptly forgot it when Netflix asked, “Are you still watching?” “Maybe I’ll learn French… next year,” shrugs Shruthi Mohan, a content strategist.

“I’ll stop complaining about the weather.”

Reality: You complain about the heat and the rain in the same sentence. “Well, this is Chennai, pa. You can’t win,” says Karthik P, a software engineer who swears the weather is always “extremely unpredictable.”