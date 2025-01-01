Make resolutions, break resolutions

CHENNAI: New year, new me!” Or, as we say in Chennai, “Same me, just with more rain and bargaining with our auto anna for that extra `30 instead of simply paying the regular fare.” Resolutions in our city aren’t about striving for perfection — they’re about celebrating our quirks, accompanied by a strong dose of caffeine and generous servings of street food. Here’s a look at 25 resolutions every Chennaiite has likely made (and broken) at least once. Spoiler: You’re not alone.
“I’ll cut down on coffee.”
Reality: By 10 am, you’re already sipping your third glass of iced coffee. “How else am I supposed to survive this heat?” laughs Samaira Praveen, a loyal drinker of Starbucks, who swears by the rejuvenating powers of coffee.
“I’ll stop checking my phone first thing in the morning.”
Reality: The first thing you see is a dozen WhatsApp messages from your mum asking why you didn’t call. “But it’s for my own good, right?” you sigh, scrolling through your messages at 7 am like a pro. Priya Iyer, a city-based journalist, confirms this is a universal issue.
“I’ll eat healthier this year.”
Reality: A week later, you’re back to binging on spicy sundal and bajji by the beach. “What else would I eat, da?” laughs Kavitha Ramesh, an online marketing consultant, who insists that fried food is an essential part of life.
“I’ll be more punctual.”
Reality: You text, “I’m on my way!” at 10.30 am, and you’re still at home looking for your other sandal. “What’s the rush anyway?” quips Ramya Lingam, a mother of two, who lives by “Chennai Standard Time.”
“I’ll learn a new language.”
Reality: You downloaded Duolingo, nailed “Bonjour,” and then promptly forgot it when Netflix asked, “Are you still watching?” “Maybe I’ll learn French… next year,” shrugs Shruthi Mohan, a content strategist.
“I’ll stop complaining about the weather.”
Reality: You complain about the heat and the rain in the same sentence. “Well, this is Chennai, pa. You can’t win,” says Karthik P, a software engineer who swears the weather is always “extremely unpredictable.”
“I’ll be kinder to strangers.”
Reality: You tried, but then an auto driver tried to fleece you. “I’ll be having the worst day of my life and then my Uber anna goes ‘Ma, oru 20 extra kudu ma’ and that’ll make my day even worse,” says Kriti Vardhan, a theatre major.
“I’ll stop procrastinating.”
Reality: It’s 4 pm, you’ve done nothing, and you’ve already created a second to-do list for tomorrow. “Procrastination is just ‘planning for later’,” says Deepikha Khanna, a graphic designer who has mastered the art of delaying everything.
“I’ll start cooking every meal at home.”
Reality: Two weeks in, and you’ve ordered Swiggy so much that the delivery guy greets you by name. “Why cook when my Italian restaurant does it better?” grins Samuel S, a tech consultant who treats truffle pasta and wood-fired pizza like a love language.
“I’ll read more books.”
Reality: The only thing you’ve read is an Instagram caption at 3 am or the Maggi packet while it cooks. “Reading? I’m more into plot twists I can watch,” laughs Tushar Bhatia, an aspiring film critic.
“I’ll stop overthinking.”
Reality: You’ve spent the last 30 minutes pondering whether you should text someone or not. “Overthinking? Nah, it’s just ‘thinking creatively’,” says Aarna Dayala, an entrepreneur always reanalysing her last conversation. “But see, the thing is, I’m never wrong about my overthinking. So in a way it’s helping (no it isn’t).”
“I’ll drink more water.”
Reality: You’re hydrating yourself with three glasses of iced coffee, which, let’s face it, is basically water. “It’s the Chennai way of staying cool,” says Saravanan Raj, a restaurateur in Adyar.
“I’ll go on a digital detox.”
Reality: By day two, you’ve checked Instagram five times and ended up scrolling through wedding photos for 30 minutes. “But I needed to see my friend’s new reel, machi!” says Vaishnavi G, an influencer from Boat Club while in conversation with her friends
“I’ll stop gossiping.”
Reality: You caught up with your neighbours, got the latest scoop, and texted all your friends. “Come on, it’s not gossip, it’s community updates,” says Nisha Raghavan, an event planner in Kilpauk.
“I’ll read more news and stay updated on current affairs.”
Reality: You’re scrolling through celebrity gossip and calling it “world politics.” “Current affairs? I’m still recovering from everything that went down in 2020,” says Sandhesh S, a Chennai-based home chef.
“I’ll make more time for family.”
Reality: You spent 5 minutes with your family, then fled to your room to scroll through social media. “But I was spending time with them in spirit,” you reason. Prithvi Saketi, a college student agrees, “At this point, we all just sit together in the hall watching reels on our own. But technically, we’re spending time together, you know.”
“I’ll meditate every morning.”
Reality: After two minutes, you’re asleep. “It’s called ‘taste-testing my pillow,’ okay?” jokes Anjali Srinivasan, a food critic in Adyar who’s convinced her bed is the best restaurant in town.
“I’ll spend less time online.”
Reality: You’re binge-watching a Tamil web series and adding five more to your watchlist. “Online is my stress relief,” says Meera R, a digital marketer who’s basically a full-time professional scroller.
“I’ll be more organised.”
Reality: Your room is still a war zone of clothes, papers, and miscellaneous items. “But I know where everything is!” says Krish Jain, a former VIT student who can never find his keys.
“I’ll go on a vacation without checking work emails.”
Reality: At the beach in Mahabalipuram, your laptop is open, and you’re responding to urgent emails. “I just need to check one thing, only one thing,” you murmur. Priya Menon, a remote working IT employee based in Egmore, admits, “It’s impossible to disconnect.”
“I’ll stop buying things I don’t need.”
Reality: By January 15th, you’ve purchased three new kurtas, a pair of sandals, and five new books (for next year). “It’s the New Year sale, man, what can I do?” asks Aruna Raj, a boutique owner.
“I’ll take better care of my health.”
Reality: You’ve eaten two samosas and a vadai, but hey, they were baked — so that’s gotta count, right? “It’s all about balance,” laughs Devi Sundaram, a housewife in T Nagar who is more into biryani than green smoothies.
“I’ll stop hitting snooze on my alarm.”
Reality: You’ve hit snooze at least five times, but when you finally get up, you’re late. “But it was worth it to catch a few more minutes of sleep... I hope,” says Madhavi Arun, a teacher from Besant Nagar.
“This year, I’ll wake up early and work out.”
Reality: By 6:30 am, you’re hitting snooze for the fifth time. “6 am workouts are for the overachievers and fictional movie characters, yaar,” says Samay K, a techie based in Chennai, who prefers his bed over any gym membership.
There you have it. While resolutions come and go, one thing’s for sure: Chennai will always keep us on our toes with its traffic, monsoons, and auto ride negotiations. Here’s to another year of half-baked resolutions and endless attempts at self-improvement, all washed down with some strong coffee and a plate of crispy ghee roast, of course.