Shree Geeta Bhavan trust celebrates cultural heritage with Sri Ramcharit Manas Akhand Paarayan

CHENNAI: As the year comes to an end, people start praying and wishing for betterment — with hopes for a new beginning. Taking this to the stage to remind citizens of the historical victories, to keep our rich culture alive, Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust holds a series of religious programmes.

Held every year on December 31 and January 1, for the past 23 years is ‘Sri Ramcharit Manas - Akhand Paarayan’. “Twenty four devotees take turns to read Ramayana in Sanskrit and Hindi,” says KK Gupta, a trustee. It is called ‘Prayana’, a journey towards the Lord.

The programme started on Tuesday with a ‘Sthapna Pooja’, wherein colourfull idols — Ganapathi on a lotus, Shiva on a tiger skin, Hanuman, blue Krishna with his flute and Radha dressed in pink, blue and violet ghagra choli, and Ram, Sita and Lakshman draped in pink and blue cloth with golden zari — were placed and decorated with flowers.

The trustees, members of Shri Hari Satsang Samithi, and devotees gathered to listen to the epic. “Close to 500 people attend the programme and realise the strength of our culture,” he adds.

This reading goes on for 24 hours. At midnight, an aarti is performed with religious songs. Anita Soni, a devotee says, “It is an important event to bring people back to our culture.

The young people should know their roots — of how powerful it is.” Gupta wishes the new year to be prosperous in every aspect to every being on the planet.

Bhajan & Kirtan event will be held at 11.30 am today and Aarti at 1 pm.