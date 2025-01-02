Bridging cultures, breaking boundaries

CHENNAI: What does it take to carry centuries-old tradition in a different world? For Bharatanatyam dancer and artist Anugraha Sridhar, the answer is in blending cultural authenticity with contemporary relevance.

Honoured by the New Jersey State Senate on November 15 for her exemplary contributions to the arts, Anugraha has spent five transformative years navigating the dance landscape in the United States, carving her niche in a new country and audience.

Anugraha reflects, “I’ve been in Jersey these five years, navigating my way through a career in dance, a new country, and a new audience to perform to. I’ve been working in NYC, meeting different kinds of people, and doing a variety of work. An award like this encourages me to contribute more artistically to the society that I am in. It’s a wonderful sign of encouragement, especially with all the new works I’m creating”

Anugraha’s passion for Bharatanatyam has only deepened in this new chapter. The work she’s doing at her Anugraha Arts Centre, founded just a year ago, exemplifies this. “I noticed a gap in Bharatanatyam teaching in the US,” she shares. “I specifically teach the Karanas, a codified dance form created from the research works of Padma Subrahmanyam. I’ve been her disciple for the last 20 years, and I thought it was my moral responsibility to share that (knowledge).”

Her students in the US now gain access to a side of Bharatanatyam rooted in deep tradition. “A lot of people here were so keen to learn the Karanas, but they had very little access to it,” she explains. “Even giving them just a little insight into this (my guru’s research) makes me proud because it’s all about honouring her legacy.”

Anugraha’s upcoming performance at Krishna Gana Sabha on January 12 at 5 pm will be a reflection of her journey thus far, merging traditional and contemporary elements. “For the show, I’ll be bringing in beautifully traditional pieces by my guru, alongside a modern touch — a piece I created for the Erasing Borders Festival in New York, which is a prestigious festival for Indian classical dance. The piece was commissioned for the festival, and I’m really looking forward to bringing it here,” she says.

The piece explores humanity’s lost relationship with nature, a theme that deeply resonated with the New York audience. “It’s about how we treat nature and how we’ve lost the reciprocal relationship we once had,” she says.