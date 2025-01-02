Bridging cultures, breaking boundaries

CHENNAI: What does it take to carry centuries-old tradition in a different world? For Bharatanatyam dancer and artist Anugraha Sridhar, the answer is in blending cultural authenticity with contemporary relevance.
Honoured by the New Jersey State Senate on November 15 for her exemplary contributions to the arts, Anugraha has spent five transformative years navigating the dance landscape in the United States, carving her niche in a new country and audience.
Anugraha reflects, “I’ve been in Jersey these five years, navigating my way through a career in dance, a new country, and a new audience to perform to. I’ve been working in NYC, meeting different kinds of people, and doing a variety of work. An award like this encourages me to contribute more artistically to the society that I am in. It’s a wonderful sign of encouragement, especially with all the new works I’m creating”
Anugraha’s passion for Bharatanatyam has only deepened in this new chapter. The work she’s doing at her Anugraha Arts Centre, founded just a year ago, exemplifies this. “I noticed a gap in Bharatanatyam teaching in the US,” she shares. “I specifically teach the Karanas, a codified dance form created from the research works of Padma Subrahmanyam. I’ve been her disciple for the last 20 years, and I thought it was my moral responsibility to share that (knowledge).”
Her students in the US now gain access to a side of Bharatanatyam rooted in deep tradition. “A lot of people here were so keen to learn the Karanas, but they had very little access to it,” she explains. “Even giving them just a little insight into this (my guru’s research) makes me proud because it’s all about honouring her legacy.”
Anugraha’s upcoming performance at Krishna Gana Sabha on January 12 at 5 pm will be a reflection of her journey thus far, merging traditional and contemporary elements. “For the show, I’ll be bringing in beautifully traditional pieces by my guru, alongside a modern touch — a piece I created for the Erasing Borders Festival in New York, which is a prestigious festival for Indian classical dance. The piece was commissioned for the festival, and I’m really looking forward to bringing it here,” she says.
The piece explores humanity’s lost relationship with nature, a theme that deeply resonated with the New York audience. “It’s about how we treat nature and how we’ve lost the reciprocal relationship we once had,” she says.
Balancing tradition with modern themes is a central challenge. “For example, I worked on a production about women survivors of sexual harassment. Though the work was in the Bharatanatyam vocabulary, the theme was global and relatable to women around the world. The music was traditional, the vocabulary was traditional, but we explored different themes and ideas to connect with a wider audience.”
When asked about the role of awards like hers in advancing the visibility of Indian classical arts, Anugraha is clear. “I think more awards should be given to deserving Indian artists in the US,” she states.
“Indian art has no boundaries anymore. We’re seeing beautiful artistes creating incredible work everywhere, not just confined to Chennai. Recognitions like this prove that Indian art can be recognised beyond borders, and it brings a lot of credibility to the art form in a society open to accepting and enjoying Indian art.”
For Anugraha, performing back home in Chennai after her international recognition is an emotional experience. “No matter how much recognition you receive abroad, performing at home is always special. I’m performing with one of my favourite people in the orchestra, Gayatri Kannan, who is my guru’s nephew’s wife. She’s like a godmother to me. Performing with a stellar orchestra of musicians who have seen me from the time I was a kid — these moments are so emotional. It’s comforting, it’s home. After receiving an award like this, it really grounds you and brings you back home.”
Every milestone in Anugraha’s journey, whether in the US or Chennai, is part of a larger mission: to ensure that Indian classical arts resonate globally, while remaining true to their roots.