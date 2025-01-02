Chennai Metro Rail patronage increased by 1.41 crore in 2024

CHENNAI: The patronage of Chennai Metro Rail saw an increase of 1.41 core in 2024. According to the data 10.52 crore people used the services in 2024, compared to the 9.11 crore in 2023.

A release stated that the ridership this year is nearly one-third of the total 35.53 crore passengers using Chennai Metro Rail Services for more than nine years since the services resumed on June 29, 2015,

According to a detailed project report (DPR), the ridership for CMRL to break even is 4.33 lakh per day. Commencing its operations on June 29, 2015. Chennai Metro catered to only 2.8 crore in the initial three years till December 31, 2018.

The patronage increased during the year 2018 as it clocked 3.28 crore passengers annually but then there was a decline in the next two years. During 2020, a total of 1.18 crore passengers availed the services while in 2021, a total of 2.53 crore passengers took the metro. However, it was during the calender year 2022 and 2023, that the patronage peaked. In the year 2022, 6.09 crore passengers availed the Metro services while in 2023, a total of 9.11 crore people took to metro, the release added.