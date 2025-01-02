Discovering games at the most unexpected places

CHENNAI: My journey to understand more about games has taken me to the strangest places, among them Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The land occupied by the JNU has a fascinating history that is believed to date back thousands of years.

Archaeological studies have revealed that the area has been inhabited since the Paleolithic ages, with evidence of human activity, that include ancient tools and graffiti on rock. Also found, are the typical wedge marks which many believe indicate a medieval attempt to quarry boulders.

I was invited to the university by a PhD student there, who on his wanderings through the campus found some incredible markings on the rocks that looked like games. I arrived at the University ready to explore these.

Most of my efforts to uncover games have been in old temples and monuments. This was a different experience. The thick brush was hard to get through with the thorns pulling at my clothes and I marvelled at the enthusiasm of this young PhD student to explore this place. My efforts were deeply rewarded. We saw several cup marks. Some would seem to indicate the traditional game of Saath Kooti (or Pallanguzhi as it is known in Tamil) with two parallel rows of seven cups, while others were more random and needed to be studied further.

But the exciting discovery was the games. One which was fairly clear was of three concentric squares — the game of Dahdi or Nav Kankri as it is popularly called. Some of the markings were less distinct but seemed to indicate a game-like grid.

What were these games doing in the middle of nowhere? In most other places I visited, I believed that builders or artisans involved in building temples and monuments were responsible for the etching of these games as a means to pass the time. There was no such building activity here. So, what led to the presence of the games?