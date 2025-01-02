Flower show at Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai to open on January 2

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the flower show at the Semmozhi Poonga here on Thursday. The flower show will go on for 10 days till January 11, and will be ticketed.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam told reporters that 50 varieties of flowers would be displayed in lakhs of flower pots. The flowers have been brought from Otty, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, and Krishnagiri. The Chennai Flower Show was started in 2022 and every year, it draws a huge turnout.

The minister said the floral displays will be made into the shapes of an elephant, peacock, train, turtle, boat, butterfly, swan, heart, dancing woman, ice cream, etc.

The first flower show in Chennai was organised at Kalaivanar Arangam and 44,888 people came to witness the event. In 2023, another flower show was organised at Semmozhi Poonga and 23,302 people witnessed it. To commemorate the centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, another flower show was organised at Semmozhi Poonga and 1.1 lakh people turned up.

Responding to a question, the minister said, “Steps are being taken to establish a bridge to connect the Kalaignar Centenary Park which is located opposite to Semmozhi Poonga.”