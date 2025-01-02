Most anticipated books of 2025

CHENNAI: Often, the bestsellers of the year are the least expected books. However, the most anticipated ones are often by bestselling authors or sequels to previously successful books. Expected bestsellers of 2025 include Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth book in the Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins; Onyx Storm, the third book in the Empyrean fantasy series by Rebecca Yarros; and the twentieth book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney.

The Hunger Games series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide and continues to be a significant influence in young adult literature and popular culture. Rebecca Yarros, who drew on her experience with chronic illness and life in a military family to write the bestselling Fourth Wing, has created a spicy fantasy series with bookstores planning midnight release parties for Onyx Storm.

This level of fan fervour reminds booksellers of the excitement surrounding the Twilight and Harry Potter series. The Empyrean series is also set to be adapted into a television series by Amazon. By the end of 2025, Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will see the return of Greg Heffley, the crude and clueless protagonist. Personally, I am looking forward to reading this new instalment to my son. The appeal of Jeff Kinney’s books lies in their depiction of a regular kid dealing with everyday problems.

Celebrity memoirs often enjoy a strong initial run. Bill Gates’s new memoir Source Code, set to be released in February 2025, will recount his early years, from childhood to his decision to leave college and start Microsoft with Paul Allen. Another anticipated release is Mark Twain’s biography by Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow, adding to his collection of bestselling historical non-fiction biographies.

I always look forward to a new book by Arun Shourie, one of the finest scholars whom I have been fortunate to know closely as a mentor. In The New Icon, Shourie delves deep into Savarkar’s books, essays, speeches, and statements, exhumes archives of the British government, takes us through contemporary records, and unearths facts that will surprise you.