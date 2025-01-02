Pantone’s pick: Chic or Cheeky?

CHENNAI: Every year, Pantone crowns a new colour, sparking debates that rival the Met Gala red carpet. For 2025, the verdict is in: Mocha Mousse. Is it a sophisticated game-changer or just another neutral trying too hard?
For the uninitiated, Pantone is the global authority on colour standardisation and trends. Their annual Colour of the Year isn’t just a shade — it’s a cultural moment, shaping everything from fashion and interiors to graphic design and branding. Think of it as the Oscars of the colour world, with hues that make headlines and set the mood for the new year.
Peach Fuzz. The darling of 2024. A colour so sweet and non-threatening that it charmed its way into everything — from sundresses to sorbet Instagram posts to your dog’s new collar. But fashion, like life, waits for no one. And just as the last bottle of peach nail polish dries up, we find ourselves face to face with mocha mousse.
It’s serious, sophisticated, and just the right side of intimidating. Like your stylish acquaintance who knows the difference between “espresso” and “ristretto,” it demands attention without trying too hard. But for all its undeniable elegance, the shade has been polarising. Love it or loathe it, mocha mousse is stepping into the spotlight — and refusing to leave.
Mixed feelings on the shade
Chennai, where colour and culture have always been in vogue, has plenty to say about this year’s pick. And the opinions are as layered as the city itself.
Anika Mehta, a celebrity stylist, is already a fan. “This brown is the perfect neutral for Indian wardrobes. It works across seasons and skin tones, and it’s just…classy. You can wear it to a brunch or a boardroom and still look impeccable.” She’s already shared three mood boards featuring mocha-coloured trench coats and blazers with gold accents, captioned “Understated Elegance.”
But not everyone’s convinced. “It’s brown. Just…brown,” scoffs Neil Dugni, a graphic designer. “It’s fine, but it’s not exciting. It feels like a default setting.”
Meanwhile, Rubeena Trilok, owner of a boutique in Saligramam, is torn. “I love it for interiors — it’s calming and elegant. But as a sari colour? I’d have to really embellish it for it to stand out. Mocha on its own doesn’t scream ‘festive.’"
The fashion playbook
Minimalists, rejoice — mocha mousse is your new best friend. Start with a mocha midi dress or wide-legged trousers, and pair them with a crisp white shirt or a chunky cream sweater for that effortless vibe.
Maximalists, don’t panic. Think jewel tones or metallics. Mocha suede and emerald velvet? Delicious. Or go wild with brocade and sequins — Kavya Satyamoorthy, a Chennai-based designer celebrated for her daring, sustainable creations, recommends mocha co-ord sets paired with bright accessories: “It’s a great base colour that lets you play.”
Accessories: Your gateway drug
Not ready to commit? Dip your toes in with accessories. A mocha tote, oversized sunglasses, or block heels can ease you in without screaming, “I read a Pantone press release.” And if you want to elevate the look, add a pop of metallic — gold or bronze never fail. As Anika says, “This colour works best when it’s paired with something that shouts luxury.”
Home décor: Modern or too much?
When it comes to interiors, mocha mousse is perfect for creating a space that says “cosy yet expensive.” Imagine a plush velvet couch in this shade, paired with beige throw pillows and a matching ottoman. Or a feature wall that turns your living room into a Pinterest mood board.
Rajiv Setti, an interior designer, warns against going overboard: “Mocha mousse is calming, but too much can feel heavy. Pair it with lighter shades or glossy finishes to keep it balanced.”
Still, Chennai’s décor enthusiasts are leaning in. Mocha-toned ceramic vases, jute rugs, and linen curtains are flying off the shelves. And for the commitment-phobic? “Start with accents,” advises Rajiv. “A mocha mousse throw or a few cushions can transform a space without overwhelming it.”
Beauty gets a mocha moment
The beauty industry is embracing mocha mousse with open arms. It’s already being hailed as the perfect nude for Indian skin tones. A creamy mocha lipstick pairs beautifully with winged eyeliner, while mocha-tinted nail polish is quickly replacing last year’s peaches and pinks.
Makeup artist Priya Saran swears by mocha mousse for eyeshadow: “It’s neutral, but it adds depth and warmth. Pair it with gold highlighter for a sun-kissed look, or go bold with a glossy mocha lip.”
When it comes to hair colour, mocha mousse is the shade du jour, and it’s giving major main character energy. Whether you go for a glossy all-over tint or a subtle mocha balayage, this shade is the ultimate refresh for anyone wanting a polished yet approachable vibe. Pair it with soft waves or a sleek blowout, and you’ve got a look that’s equal parts timeless and trendsetting.
And for those who love nail art, here’s the trend: mocha mousse nails with matte gold tips. Understated but glamorous — just how we like it.
The backlash: Not everyone’s sipping the mocha
For every fan who calls it “elegance in a shade,” there’s a sceptic eyeing it like last year’s cheugy chevron prints. “It’s too safe,” says Abirami K, a recent graduate. “We just had Peach Fuzz, which was fresh and fun. This feels like a step backward.”
Others argue that the colour’s versatility might actually be its downfall. “It’s nice, but it’s everywhere,” complains Saloni Shah, a college student. “My mom just bought a sofa in this colour. How am I supposed to wear it and feel cool? I feel like I’m blending and matching with my couch”
Mocha Mousse is here to stay — for 2025, at least. Whether you’re painting your walls, rethinking your wardrobe, or just experimenting with a mocha lip, this shade is versatile enough to adapt to your aesthetic.
And for those rolling their eyes at yet another neutral, take comfort in this: Peach Fuzz probably felt the same way when we called it “juvenile” last January.
As Giorgio Armani once said, “True elegance is not about standing out, but being remembered.” Mocha mousse, like a perfectly tailored trench coat, might not shout, but it lingers on your mind long after you’ve left the room.