Pantone’s pick: Chic or Cheeky?

CHENNAI: Every year, Pantone crowns a new colour, sparking debates that rival the Met Gala red carpet. For 2025, the verdict is in: Mocha Mousse. Is it a sophisticated game-changer or just another neutral trying too hard?

For the uninitiated, Pantone is the global authority on colour standardisation and trends. Their annual Colour of the Year isn’t just a shade — it’s a cultural moment, shaping everything from fashion and interiors to graphic design and branding. Think of it as the Oscars of the colour world, with hues that make headlines and set the mood for the new year.

Peach Fuzz. The darling of 2024. A colour so sweet and non-threatening that it charmed its way into everything — from sundresses to sorbet Instagram posts to your dog’s new collar. But fashion, like life, waits for no one. And just as the last bottle of peach nail polish dries up, we find ourselves face to face with mocha mousse.

It’s serious, sophisticated, and just the right side of intimidating. Like your stylish acquaintance who knows the difference between “espresso” and “ristretto,” it demands attention without trying too hard. But for all its undeniable elegance, the shade has been polarising. Love it or loathe it, mocha mousse is stepping into the spotlight — and refusing to leave.

Mixed feelings on the shade

Chennai, where colour and culture have always been in vogue, has plenty to say about this year’s pick. And the opinions are as layered as the city itself.

Anika Mehta, a celebrity stylist, is already a fan. “This brown is the perfect neutral for Indian wardrobes. It works across seasons and skin tones, and it’s just…classy. You can wear it to a brunch or a boardroom and still look impeccable.” She’s already shared three mood boards featuring mocha-coloured trench coats and blazers with gold accents, captioned “Understated Elegance.”

But not everyone’s convinced. “It’s brown. Just…brown,” scoffs Neil Dugni, a graphic designer. “It’s fine, but it’s not exciting. It feels like a default setting.”

Meanwhile, Rubeena Trilok, owner of a boutique in Saligramam, is torn. “I love it for interiors — it’s calming and elegant. But as a sari colour? I’d have to really embellish it for it to stand out. Mocha on its own doesn’t scream ‘festive.’"