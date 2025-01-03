Chennai Mayor begins ward-wise tour to solve residents’ grievances

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya began ward-wise inspections on Thursday to engage with residents and address their concerns. She said that initiative is being done based on the chief minister’s advice to elected representatives to stay connected with the public and fulfil their needs.

“We began our inspection in ward 44, accompanied by the ward councillor, officials from various departments and party members. Our aim is to visit every street and household. Issues like debris removal and the clearing abandoned vehicles will be resolved immediately. Residents have also requested constructing compound walls along the local canal and steps for it will be taken,” Priya stated.

When asked about AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism regarding the hike in professional tax, Priya said that the taxes have been increased after several years and is less compared to other states.

“Taxes were hiked after 10 years. The property taxes were increased only in 2022. Even then, it is lower when compared to other states. The union government has set upper and lower limits for tax collection. Because of these guidelines, we are in a situation to collect it,” she said.

She also added that officials have been instructed to start road laying work in areas where the roads are damaged following the rains. “Over 5,000 roads have been identified for patchwork, with work already underway on 3,000 of them. In cases where patchwork is not possible, new roads will be laid,” she added.