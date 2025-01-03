CM Stalin lauds National Sports Awards winners

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday congratulated sportspersons who have been recognised with prestigious national sports awards. The centre announced the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for D Gukesh and the Arjuna Awards for para-badminton players Thulasimathi Murugesan, Nithya Sre Sivan, and Manisha Ramadoss.

In his congratulatory message, CM Stalin expressed immense pride in the achievements of the state’s athletes. “It is a moment of great happiness to see Tamil Nadu players being honoured at the national level. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them and hope the number of record-setters from Tamil Nadu continues to grow,” he said.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the youth welfare and sports development portfolio, also congratulated the award winners.