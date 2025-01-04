1.4 kg meth, five pistols seized from two men

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested two men on Thursday in a follow-up to the ketamine bust at Arumbakkam on Tuesday. The arrested men have been identified as C Raja (42) and S Sathyaseelan alias Sathish (36). Police also seized 1.4 kg of methamphetamine, five country-made pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 79 bullets, two weighing machines, two packing machines, five mobile phones and a car from the duo.

On Tuesday, the Arumbakkam police arrested V Ganesan (51), T Madhan (46) and S Ravi (48) and recovered 39.01 kg of ketamine worth around Rs 3 crore, a sum of Rs 51 lakh, 105 grams of gold jewellery, five mobile phones, two passports, two weighing machines, and three two-wheelers from them.

The three persons were Myanmar repatriates and had settled in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Ravi was allegedly involved in 25 cases of red sanders smuggling in Andhra. The trio’s relatives and friends were working in illegal drug manufacturing units in Manipur, police said. They coordinated with labs in Andhra Pradesh to source ketamine, which was shipped to Chennai via courier. The police found that they were also in contact with Viswanathan (45) from Ongole, who was arrested with 1 kg of Methamphetamine in October by the city police.