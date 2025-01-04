Braille advocates call for better integration in public spaces on world braille day

CHENNAI: Centuries after the birth of Louis Braille, his invention of a tactile code helps visually impaired community navigate their everyday lives. Braille is seen as freedom, a means of expression, and a tool towards accessibility.

While Braille has entered train stations and libraries, the community highlights the need to of Braille to be well integrated into public and educational spaces. On World Braille Day, its users share their experiences.

Raghuraman Kalyanraman, professor, Government Arts College, Nandanam

Braille is a wonderful support system, a beautiful way of communication with confidentiality. It goes to a level of being called a language. Braille has also come a long way of taking a form of an electronic media. Instead of typing out in a typewriter, or using the regular Braille pads, we have a Braille refreshable system, which is type-free to some extent.

The need is to now make all the books digital and have accessible e-publishing. Publishers usually ignore the accessibility part when it comes to e-book production. If the book complies with all the accessibility guidelines, that book will automatically comply with the Braille reading support system.

This accessibility needs to be given to the visually impaired, maybe for free or in a subsidised way. This way, they can access to the reading materials in their phones. It has to reach all the locations, all the spaces. Wherever I touch upon — a name board or a signboard — it should be tactile.

The harmonious building code talks about being tactile. But they are all done for the sake of it. It should go into the system as a natural thing. The tactile that we see in metro stations are a mockery. The visually impaired should also be taught drawing, which helps them learn the abstract into concrete.