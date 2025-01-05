Dumpyard plan at megalithic site in Chennai's Perumbakkam raises ASI’s hackles, residents’ fear

CHENNAI: Vegetation in an ancient megalithic site in Perumbakkam panchayat in Chennai is being removed to set up a ‘temporary’ dumpyard, irking the residents.

The site, which includes ancient cists and cairns, is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is clearing of vegetation and cutting of trees. TNIE has visited the spot and found that at least a few acres of land has been cleared using heavy machinery, but no municipal waste was dumped in the site as yet.

The site, which includes ancient cists and cairns, is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and forms part of a forested area near Arasankazhani lake. Residents claimed over the past week, trees have been felled, disrupting wildlife habitat. The location is part of a yellow zone designated by the ASI, containing small ponds, canals, and lakes that act as essential catchment areas for the region, said residents Bharadwaj P V and Shoba Srikanth.

In a letter, Muneeswaran P, president of Bollineni Residents Welfare Association, said the dumpyard will block natural canals that carry rainwater from the surrounding hills to various lakes, including the Vedangal and Sholinganallur lakes. Residents fear the mixing of hazardous waste with rainwater will severely pollute these waterbodies and groundwater reserves.

In 2022, Perumbakkam panchayat made similar attempts to set up the dumpyard in the ASI site, almost in the same location. They started to dump solid waste, which was when TNIE reported it, following which ASI officials visited the spot and issued a show cause notice. M Kalimuthu, superintending archaeologist of ASI Chennai Circle, told TNIE that he was unaware of the developments. “I will be back in Chennai next week and investigate,” he assured.

Venkat Raghavan from Block Development Office, St Thomas Mount, said no other land is available in the panchayat limits. “We need a transit point for the 58-tonne waste collected daily, before it is transported to Kolathur dumpyard, nearly 60 km away. Currently, waste was dumped on Perumbakkam lake bund but the southern bench of National Green Tribunal has raised concerns about water pollution,” he said.

This particular site is interior and does not affect either the environment or the residents. We have sought permission from the ASI and are waiting approval. It is a maikal poramboke land identified by the tahsildar, the official added.