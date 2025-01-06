A Vishnu temple studded with historical inscriptions

Thirukannapuram a village, close to Nannilam, is well-known for its Vishnu temple enshrining the main image named Neelamegha Perumal, and the processional deity (utsava-murti) Sowriraja Perumal, after whom the temple takes its name. This temple is a Divya Desam (sacred place eulogised in the Tamil pasurams (Tamil verses) of the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu). Periazhvar, Andal, Kulasekhara Azhvar, Thirumangai Azhvar and Nammazhvar have sung the praise of this deity.
The name Sowriraja Perumal literally means ‘Vishnu with long tresses’. According to the Sthala Puranam or traditional story of this temple, it was to save a priest of this shrine from the wrath of a king, that God Vishnu here suddenly sported long hair. Thirukannapuram is considered one of the five Krishnaranya Kshetrams, the others being Thirukannangudi, Kapisthalam, Thirukannamangai, and Thirukovilur.
This east-facing temple has a large and picturesque temple-tank called Nitya Pushkarini in front. The presiding deity, Neelamegha Perumal is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the proyoga mode (discus ready to be hurled at enemies) in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving gesture) and lower left hand is in uru hasta (resting on the thigh).
This image is flanked by Goddesses Sridevi (Lakshmi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) while Garuda and Dandaka Rishi are also seen here. The presiding deity and utsava-muti are enshrined in the Utpalavadaka Vimanam. Some of the inscriptions in this temple mention the ancient name of the deity as Thirukannapurattu Azhvan and Savuri Perumal, while the name Thirukannapuram has been retained over the centuries. This village was situated in the territorial subdivision called Geyamanikka Valanadu. The main image of Goddess Lakshmi is known as Krishnapura Nayaki while the utsava-murti is called Kannapura Nayaki.
Numerous donative inscriptions have been found in this temple, many of them belonging to the Chola era. An epigraph of Vikrama Chola (1118-1135 CE) records a donation for growing red lotuses for worship in this temple. An interesting and detailed stone record belonging to the reign of Rajaraja Chola III (1216-1250 CE) mentions the lease of land to merchants on a street called ‘Savuri Perumal Perunderuvu’ for building shops and houses on the condition that they should pay certain taxes on their goods to the temple.
This order was issued while the deity was seated with consorts on the seat called ‘Nambikaliyan’ under the canopy of pears called ‘Ravanantakan’ in the Neeravi Mandapa on the fifth day of the marriage festival in the month of Chaitra, listening to the verses of Shatakopa (Nammazhvar).