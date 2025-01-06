A Vishnu temple studded with historical inscriptions

Thirukannapuram a village, close to Nannilam, is well-known for its Vishnu temple enshrining the main image named Neelamegha Perumal, and the processional deity (utsava-murti) Sowriraja Perumal, after whom the temple takes its name. This temple is a Divya Desam (sacred place eulogised in the Tamil pasurams (Tamil verses) of the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu). Periazhvar, Andal, Kulasekhara Azhvar, Thirumangai Azhvar and Nammazhvar have sung the praise of this deity.

The name Sowriraja Perumal literally means ‘Vishnu with long tresses’. According to the Sthala Puranam or traditional story of this temple, it was to save a priest of this shrine from the wrath of a king, that God Vishnu here suddenly sported long hair. Thirukannapuram is considered one of the five Krishnaranya Kshetrams, the others being Thirukannangudi, Kapisthalam, Thirukannamangai, and Thirukovilur.

This east-facing temple has a large and picturesque temple-tank called Nitya Pushkarini in front. The presiding deity, Neelamegha Perumal is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the proyoga mode (discus ready to be hurled at enemies) in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving gesture) and lower left hand is in uru hasta (resting on the thigh).