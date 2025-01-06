Advancing eye care and awarding ethics

CHENNAI: Ophthalmological experts, medical fellows, and students attended a two-day workshop, showcasing the advancements in improving eye care. Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd organised this session in association with the Young Ophthalmologists Society of India (YOSI) over the weekend.

Surgical Strike 360° conference delivered vast video-assisted skill transfer and live surgeries by members from YOSI and surgeons from across the nation. Dr Aravind Srinivasan, director-Projects, Aravind Eye Care System, said, “While the industry is developing at a rapid rate, it is equally important to transfer skills matching the same pace. At home, it is the grandfather who transfers his skills to his son, who in turn teaches his child. Similarly, this workshop is a platform where young upcoming surgeons can learn new techniques from the experts.”

Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital shared, “We started this workshop ten years ago. In 2015, India was at war with Pakistan. The Indian Army launched a surgical strike and hence, we branded this event.” He added, “We (the surgeons) should show the complications and teach the viewers (students) how we manage them. It is important that we use their (experts’) knowledge.” Attendees earn four continuing medical education (CMA) credits, useful in securing a license, widening job opportunities, and increasing income.