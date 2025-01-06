Cop among three held for assaulting four men, robbing them of Rs 3.7L, gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three men, including a police head constable, were arrested by the Kelambakkam police on Sunday for allegedly attacking four men and robbing Rs 3.7 lakh in cash and three sovereigns of gold from them at a resort in Kovalam on Tuesday.

The arrested men were identified as Gunasekaran (47), a head constable attached to Chromepet Police Station, Sakthivel (57) and Murgan (36). Search is on for two more of their accomplices. One of the absconding men was identified as Siva (35).

According to the police, Siva was into witchcraft and black magic. On social media, he got acquainted with one of the victims, Thiyagarajan (45), a pawnbroker. Siva promised Thiyagarajan to use black magic and improve the latter’s business prospects and took Rs 16 lakh from him.

As Siva did not deliver on his promise even after several months, Thiyagarajan demanded his money back. Siva said that another person was supposed to pay him Rs 4 crore and as soon as he got that cash, he would return Thiyagarajan’s Rs 16 lakh.

On December 31, Siva called Thiyagarajan and told him the money was ready and that he could collect it from a resort in Kovalam. Along with three friends, Thiyagarajan went to the resort. However, they were attacked there by Siva, the three arrested men, and another man.

The suspects also robbed the four men of Rs 3.7 lakh in cash and three sovereigns of gold. Based on a complaint, the police have arrested three men and search is underway for two more.