Melodies from across borders

CHENNAI: The musical dialogue between violin, mandolin, keyboard, mridangam, and ghatam brought vibrancy to the stage on a Sunday morning at the 36th Margazhi Mahotsav, presented by Bharat Kalachar in association with Data Patterns. Rasikas witnessed the synergy between the young artistes who visited the city during Margazhi. Rishabh Ranganathan (violin), Vishwas Hari (mandolin), Vassanth Ranganathan (keyboard), Sarvesh Karthick (mridangam/pads), and Samyuktha Sreeram (ghatam) let their instruments talk.
For them, the Margazhi season represents much more than a performance. “As a musician from the USA, it’s a great experience to visit Chennai during Margazhi. I get to collaborate with experts and learn from them. It’s an immersive experience I look forward to every year,” shared Rishabh. For Vishwas, playing at this festival fulfilled a long-held dream. “It’s a dream come true to perform at venues where my idols and seniors have performed,” he said. Meanwhile, Vassanth spoke of the city’s lessons. “Each day in Chennai teaches me something new about our music.”
Sarvesh added, “Margazhi to me means not just music but a lot of fun performing with different artistes. More importantly, it’s time to indulge in sumptuous food at many sabhas!” Samyuktha’s reflections were personal. “Margazhi surrounds me with music on all sides. It’s a soul-fulfilling experience.”
The influences that shaped these musicians were as diverse as their journeys. Rishabh reveres the legendary violinist MS Gopalakrishnan. Vishwas draws inspiration from Mandolin Srinivas, whose revolutionary approach to the mandolin left an indelible mark on Carnatic music. Vassanth cited the dynamic duo Ganesh-Kumaresh, while Sarvesh named Vidwan Balamuralikrishna. Samyuktha credited her gurus Subash Chandran and Guruprasad for shaping her artistry.
In an era where tradition meets constant change, how do these artistes balance heritage with innovation? Rishabh shared his unique perspective, shaped by dual training. “I’ve learned both Carnatic and Western violin. I build on Carnatic fundamentals, using Western techniques to enhance its beauty.” Vishwas echoed, “I play the mandolin, a Western instrument, but I bring out the nuances of Carnatic music with it.”
For Vassanth, the journey of blending genres is a daily adventure. “I find ragams and structures even in film music. I like to build on my classical knowledge while incorporating elements from other genres.” Sarvesh, always intrigued by technology, experiments with new gadgets. “They add layers and dimensions to traditional music.” Samyuktha’s approach is one of perpetual listening and learning. “Being in the US exposes me to varied musical forms. I constantly think about how to incorporate those ideas into my ghatam playing.”
Tuned in
The concert opened with Mahaganapathim Bhajeham, composed by Jayachamaraja Wodeyar in raga Athana. Then came a fusion composition in raga Dharmavathi, originally crafted by Sanath Kumar Naibhi.