Melodies from across borders

CHENNAI: The musical dialogue between violin, mandolin, keyboard, mridangam, and ghatam brought vibrancy to the stage on a Sunday morning at the 36th Margazhi Mahotsav, presented by Bharat Kalachar in association with Data Patterns. Rasikas witnessed the synergy between the young artistes who visited the city during Margazhi. Rishabh Ranganathan (violin), Vishwas Hari (mandolin), Vassanth Ranganathan (keyboard), Sarvesh Karthick (mridangam/pads), and Samyuktha Sreeram (ghatam) let their instruments talk.

For them, the Margazhi season represents much more than a performance. “As a musician from the USA, it’s a great experience to visit Chennai during Margazhi. I get to collaborate with experts and learn from them. It’s an immersive experience I look forward to every year,” shared Rishabh. For Vishwas, playing at this festival fulfilled a long-held dream. “It’s a dream come true to perform at venues where my idols and seniors have performed,” he said. Meanwhile, Vassanth spoke of the city’s lessons. “Each day in Chennai teaches me something new about our music.”

Sarvesh added, “Margazhi to me means not just music but a lot of fun performing with different artistes. More importantly, it’s time to indulge in sumptuous food at many sabhas!” Samyuktha’s reflections were personal. “Margazhi surrounds me with music on all sides. It’s a soul-fulfilling experience.”