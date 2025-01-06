Traditions intertwined

What does it mean to hear the dance?

Mohiniyattam has been a late bloomer in comparison to other dance forms. Commenting on the most sensual Indian dance forms, Madhavan shares, “I have accompanied Neena Prasad, even before she chose Mohiniyattam as her specialisation. Looking back, the fact is, Mohiniyattam has been the binding factor for our duo that has lasted 30 years. We wished to build on what Maharaja Swati Thirunal envisioned as Mohiniyattam. Keeping his compositions as an ideal, our goal has been to establish Mohiniyattam as a musical dance form.”

To add context to readers, Mohiniyattam being an enticing dance form, needed a strong musical foundation that would not only bring out the regional flavours of Kerala but add classicism that would not limit its scope. Therefore, for Neena and Madhavan to believe that Carnatic tradition could fulfil those criteria is the God in the detail. The detail would be the realisation of how Carnatic as a musical discipline is different from its scope as a musical form. Picking on such detail is what differentiates rasikas as initiated and uninitiated.

Speaking on his most recent music composition for Mohiniyattam, Madhavan said, “Among the many I have composed, the most challenging has been for the dance production of ‘Tatri, the Woman’. Firstly, it is a contemporary story of a passionate, talented, and sexually attractive woman, who was used, abused and then condemned by the patriarchs of society.

Unlike mythological themes, in this case, we were dealing with social injustice to women that is relevant even today in various professional and public spaces. While Neena wanted to bring out an experimental theatre in Mohinityattam based on social reality; she also wanted to be careful in threading the narrative sensitively so that the right messaging is taken by the audience.” He explained how he always involved himself part of the production from scripting to staging of the dance. Tatri is a Mohiniyattam production that calls out the hypocrisy of patriarchy for not caring and respecting the femininity and sexuality of an elite woman of society.

Changanacherry Madhavan Nampoothiri