49-year-old sexually assaults girl, held

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man was arrested by Pulianthope All Women Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at her house on Saturday. The suspect, Ilayaraja, visited his relative’s house in Pulianthope on Saturday.

There, he noticed a 13-year-old girl playing outside a nearby house. He started chatting with her and found out that she was alone at the house as her mother and elder sister were away.

Under the pretext of chatting, he took her inside her house and allegedly sexually assaulted her. As the girl raised alarm, her neighbours rushed in and Ilayaraja fled. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police traced and arrested the man on Sunday.