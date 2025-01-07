Add a splash of color to your garden with Petunias: Complete care guide

CHENNAI: If you’ve visited a plant nursery recently, chances are you’ve spotted Petunias everywhere. Colourful and vibrant, these stunning blooms are hard to resist. But before you take the plunge and bring them home, here’s a checklist and care guide to help you decide if you’re ready to commit. If you can meet their needs, go for it — Petunias are sure to add colour to your space!

These plants are seasonal, and their flowering is limited to the winter season. You can expect blooms to last until March. While the beauty of Petunias may not be permanent, their affordable prices make them an excellent choice over cut flower bouquets.

For good growth

Sun: Bright sunlight for 4-5 hours is essential for Petunias to thrive. They bask in the full glory of the sun to produce their stunning flowers.

Water: Regular watering is key, but make sure the soil isn’t soggy — Petunias prefer moist but well-drained soil. Keep them in the nursery soil they came in.

Soil: A rich, organic matter-enriched potting mix works wonders for these plants.

Temperature: Medium to low temperatures 5-25°C suit Petunias the best.

Fertiliser: Petunias are medium feeders. Fertilise them during the sapling stage and again when the first set of flowers emerges for a bloom-filled season.

Common varieties

Petunia grandiflora and Petunia multiflora. Petunias will grace your garden for 5-6 months, making them a must-have for seasonal blooms.

Common issues

Petunias can be prone to fungal attacks, especially if they’re overwatered or grown in humid conditions. Keep an eye out for spots or wilting leaves, and address issues promptly. Also, keep removing the dead flowers to encourage new blooms.

Propagation tips

Petunias are best propagated from seeds. Start them in semi-shade under the gentle morning or evening sun. Once they are sturdy enough, move them to brighter areas.

Super tip

Grow petunias in hanging baskets. Recycle traditional Indian fruit baskets often received during festivals or weddings. Line them with coir or agricultural fabric, fill with organic, well-draining soil, and plant your petunias. These cascading blooms in a hanging basket can make a statement in any space.