Baby death: Kin booked for hospital vandalism

CHENNAI: Members of a family vandalised Chromepet Government Hospital on Sunday night after a newborn girl died of health complications at the facility. The family claimed that their child died due to medical negligence of the hospital staff.

Chromepet police identified the child’s parents as Yuvaraj (21) and Radhika (19). Radhika delivered the baby on December 28. As the girl was underweight and developed jaundice, she was admitted to the hospital.

On Sunday night, the girl developed respiratory problems and died. The family members entered into an argument with the doctors and Yuvraj allegedly broke a window and sustained injuries. He is under treatment at the hospital. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the family.