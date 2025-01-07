Chennai Equitation Centre's junior riders shine with 18 medals at National Championships

CHENNAI: For most of us, the idea of riding a horse sounds like a fairy tale — galloping through fields, wind in our hair, like something out of a movie. But for the young riders at the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC), this is reality.

These riders are out there every day, bonding with horses that make them look like they belong in a stable of giants. And apparently, these majestic creatures need more paperwork than we do to cross state lines. These young riders move with a natural grace as if they were born to command these powerful animals.

It’s not just about riding; it’s about building trust, understanding, and teamwork with these incredible animals. It’s this bond that powered CEC’s record-breaking performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championships 2024 in New Delhi. The team returned with an unprecedented 18 medals — 13 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze — claiming Team Gold in every age category in Dressage.

Coaching life lessons

Kishore Futnani, who founded the centre, is a storyteller in his own right. Taking me through a wall of photographs, mostly of his younger self, immersed in the world of horses, he said, “I started riding accidentally. There was a riding club behind my house. I used to go there and become friendly with the groomers, then started riding ponies. Later, I joined the polo club. It was all accidental. But I excelled in polo.”

Today, Kishore dreams of making CEC the best riding club in India. “We’ve had very good performances in jumping, and I hope we can win more. We’re on the lookout for a good trainer after our previous German trainer had to leave. But this victory gives me a tremendous sense of satisfaction.”

There’s something poetic about the relationship between riders and their horses. Isabelle Futnani, who coaches the riders at CEC, believes horse riding isn’t just about mastering a sport — it’s a life lesson. “It teaches children to work for their results. In school, you study for a few months and then forget everything after exams.