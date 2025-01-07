Chennai Equitation Centre's junior riders shine with 18 medals at National Championships

CHENNAI: For most of us, the idea of riding a horse sounds like a fairy tale — galloping through fields, wind in our hair, like something out of a movie. But for the young riders at the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC), this is reality.
These riders are out there every day, bonding with horses that make them look like they belong in a stable of giants. And apparently, these majestic creatures need more paperwork than we do to cross state lines. These young riders move with a natural grace as if they were born to command these powerful animals.
It’s not just about riding; it’s about building trust, understanding, and teamwork with these incredible animals. It’s this bond that powered CEC’s record-breaking performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championships 2024 in New Delhi. The team returned with an unprecedented 18 medals — 13 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze — claiming Team Gold in every age category in Dressage.
Coaching life lessons
Kishore Futnani, who founded the centre, is a storyteller in his own right. Taking me through a wall of photographs, mostly of his younger self, immersed in the world of horses, he said, “I started riding accidentally. There was a riding club behind my house. I used to go there and become friendly with the groomers, then started riding ponies. Later, I joined the polo club. It was all accidental. But I excelled in polo.”
Today, Kishore dreams of making CEC the best riding club in India. “We’ve had very good performances in jumping, and I hope we can win more. We’re on the lookout for a good trainer after our previous German trainer had to leave. But this victory gives me a tremendous sense of satisfaction.”
There’s something poetic about the relationship between riders and their horses. Isabelle Futnani, who coaches the riders at CEC, believes horse riding isn’t just about mastering a sport — it’s a life lesson. “It teaches children to work for their results. In school, you study for a few months and then forget everything after exams.
But in sports, results come only after years and years of dedicated practice,” she said. “It’s not just about your physical skills; it’s about emotional intelligence and empathy. You need to build a partnership with the horse. Horses are beautiful creatures. A 500-kilo animal that you can control with your finger if you’ve built that bond.”
Of course, horses come with quirks. “One of our horses, FT, does a little jump before competitions. It’s his way of saying he’s ready to win,” Isabelle shared with a laugh.
“And then there’s Fame. She’s a highly trained dressage horse from the Netherlands. But she’s picky — she doesn’t like bananas or jaggery, only apples and carrots. Horses have their friendships too. Some won’t step into a truck unless their buddy is already inside. Some horses love each other; others don’t get along at all.”
An eternal bond
For Pranav Deepak, one of CEC’s star riders, the journey to Nationals was filled with intense preparation. “I trained six days a week, went to the gym three times a week, and mentally, I kept imagining how my test would go. I rode Fame, and she carried me to a Team Gold in the Children 1 Dressage event and an Individual Silver medal. I just had to stay calm and let her do her thing.”
He admitted that it took a while for the victory to sink in. “No big celebrations. We just went for dinner with the team. Eating good food with friends was our celebration.” The Junior Nationals was no easy feat. The Embassy Premier League series held every month from June to December gave the CEC team much-needed exposure.
“It reduced competition tension,” Pranav shared. “In Delhi, our competitors from Chennai stayed in the same hotel. We had dinner together every night. It’s all competitive on the field, but off the field, we’re friends.”
The bond between horse and rider, Isabelle believes, is the most beautiful part of the sport. She says, horses can sense your mood. If you’re nervous, they know. It’s a partnership built on trust. This trust is crucial during competitions.
Pranav’s win with Fame offers a glimpse into the dedication required to succeed. “Fame knew her test well. I just had to make sure I wasn’t tense. She does a high-level dressage movement called a flying change, but I only needed a simple change for my test. It was hard to stop her from doing it!”
The horses are transported from Chennai to Delhi and it takes time for them to adjust to the different ground, temperature, and air quality. “We ensure they’re well-fed, given time to settle, and we bring their favourite treats like jaggery or carrots. After a good performance, they get rewarded. Horses need to feel that sense of achievement too,” said Isabelle.
Even their passports are detailed. “It’s like a human passport,” she said. “It lists their microchip number, unique markings, vaccinations, and even their special diets. Horses coming from Europe have two passports — one from their birth country and another Indian passport for competitions here. Every competition checks these passports to ensure the right horse is competing.”
Road ahead
There’s a quiet charm to the way CEC operates — no flamboyance, no grand celebrations. It’s about the joy of riding, the bond with horses, and the pride in hard work paying off. As Kishore said, “You never know which child has hidden talent. It’s our job to nurture them. After that, it’s up to them to perform.” He hopes that the future of equestrian sport in India is brighter than ever. “Horse riding builds character. It changes you completely. I’ve seen children grow into disciplined, empathetic individuals. We’ve made progress, but India still has a long way to go internationally. I dream that we will get there.”
With medals in hand and dreams in their hearts, CEC’s riders are well on their way to doing just that. They’ll hopefully be in the running for the Asian Championships soon, with the Olympics on the horizon. As I walked past the stables one last time, the horses stood tall — a reminder that in equestrian sports, the journey itself holds just as much value as the destination. So, why not give it a try? You won’t just learn to ride — you learn patience, discipline, and teamwork with a partner who probably weighs four times your size. Ready to saddle up?