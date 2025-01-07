Margazhi magic: Bhavya's Bharatanatyam performance captivates Chennai

CHENNAI: According to mythology, Lord Krishna is believed to have said, that among the months He is Margazhi, indicating its auspiciousness.

“The month of Margazhi is special to both Vaishnavites and Shaivites. Andal’s Thiruppavai is recited in Vishnu temples during the month,” says Bhavya Ramachandran, a performer and a public accountant in Toronto, Canada.

“During the Arudra Darshan Festival — usually held on the first full moon night of Margazhi — Lord Nataraja showed His divine dance to sages Vyagrapada and Patanjali. Thus, the music and dance season aligns with the Tamil month of Margazhi which is a very sacred month,” she adds.

Bhavya was in the city for the weekend to offer prayers through her dance this season. For her, Bharatanatyam is a means to seek the divine. The sounds of her salangai, rhythmic tapping, heartfelt expressions, and smooth transitions enthralled the 100-odd audience watching her at The Music Academy Dance Festival 2025. Bhavya performed on different songs in many genres, in the Margam sequence, a traditional Bharatanatyam Arangetram dance performance.

Bhavya’s guru and Padma Bhushan recipient Padma Subrahmanyam compiled the music chosen for the recital. “I perform on what is already choreographed and researched. My guru is a living legend. To perform her well-researched choreographies, it would take decades to start doing justice. As her disciple, that is my biggest responsibility,” she says.

The performance started with a Pushpanjali Tevaram in ‘Nattai’ ragam and ‘Chatusra Ekam’ talam and ended with a Thillana in ‘Kannada’ ragam and ‘Adi’ talam.