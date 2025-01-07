Mocha Mousse: Warm, versatile hue transforming 2025 home decor

CHENNAI: As the years pass by, the one thing that has seen a significant rise is the investment one makes in their homes and spaces. Be it in the form of premium finishes, the vibe that the space brings out or making conscious sustainable decisions.

With the New Year being here, so is Pantone colour of the year! It is Mocha Mousse — a warm hug-like brown that so effortlessly pairs with just about any colour. A colour that depicts comfort and helps creating spaces that feel good while establishing core connections. There are numerous ways this hue can be incorporated in your spaces this year; let’s breakdown each one for you.

Bedrooms

The colour of this year is perfect when we are recreating or designing wellness-like spaces. Infused with an earth undertone, mocha mousse will be a hot favourite in bedrooms and rightly so. This colour can be incorporated as soft bedding or used to colour drench the space, either way when combined with olive tones it would reflect nature in the most glorious form.

Living rooms

Mocha mousse can be the star of the show here, accent walls in this cosy hue will breathe comfort into your spaces instantly. When paired with a luxe plush sofa set and armchairs, along with textures of natural wood, you have made for yourself the cosiest lounge space.

Kitchens

Think cabinetry, backsplashes, island counters. Mocha mousse adds warmth, making the space welcoming and following the in-vogue scheme of colours. Kitchens with mocha mousse when paired with white quartz countertop, keeps the space light and modern. Brushed brass and black hardware can also be added to create the required edge.

Study rooms/Office cabins

Workspaces have become one of the most personalised spaces in the recent times, owing to the awareness that a well-designed personal space not just helps with one’s well-being but increases productivity multifold. Mocha mousse is the perfect pick to keep you inspired, calm and de-cluttered in your thoughts as it is convenient, light on the eye and yet, leaves an impact each time. Think accent walls, soft furnishings, storage solutions — mocha mousse won’t disappoint.