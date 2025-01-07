Use ‘Singara Chennai’ smart card for metro, MTC travel

CHENNAI: The long-awaited ‘Singara Chennai’ smart card, a prepaid common mobility card that can be used for both metro and MTC travel within the city, was launched on Monday. This card aims to simplify ticket purchases by offering unified payment options for MTC buses, metro trains, metro parking, and other platforms that support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). However, the card is yet to be integrated with MRTS and Chennai suburban train services.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), has started distributing 50,000 smart cards free of charge through its depots. To mark the launch, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar unveiled the Singara Chennai smart card during an event at the Central Depot on Monday.

Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC, told TNIE that around 98.5% of tickets are currently issued through electronic ticketing machines in MTC buses. “Since the card is NCMC-compliant, it can also be used on metro services in other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, provided their platforms accept NCMC cards. Similarly, about 4 lakh Singara Chennai metro cards, integrated with NCMC which were issued by CMRL, can now be used for purchasing MTC bus tickets,” he explained. However, the metro cards issued exclusively for metro travel cannot be used on MTC buses.

He further mentioned that MTC has already trained its staff to adapt to this initiative. The Singara Chennai smart card can be recharged online via (SBI Transit) (https://transit.sbi/), through mobile apps like YONO and PhonePe, or at any MTC counter in the city.