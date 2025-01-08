10th Tamil Nadu international balloon festival brings breathtaking sky spectacle to the state

CHENNAI: Ever seen those breathtaking shots on Instagram, of colourful hot air balloons floating over picture-perfect landscapes, and thought, “That looks amazing, do I have to go all the way to Cappadocia to see it?” Well, what if you don’t have to leave the city for a slice of that magic? The 10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) is landing in Tamil Nadu.

It all started back in 2015 when Benedict Savio, founder of TNIBF and event director at Global Media Box, who had been working with balloon festivals in Thailand and Taiwan, thought, “If they can do it there, why not here?” What started with just a couple of hot air balloons in Pollachi has now turned into one of the most anticipated festivals in India.

Fast forward ten years, and TNIBF has become a must-see event, bringing in over eight countries, with a stunning lineup of unique balloon designs — Baby Monster from Brazil, Wes the Wolf, and Eli the Elephant from the UK, and Hugo the Cheetah from Austria. These balloons aren’t just a sight; they’re a work of art floating in the sky, offering Instagram-friendly moments at every turn.

This year, hot air balloons fill the skies at three major locations. Starting in Chennai, Thiruvadanthi ECR near Kovalam from January 10–12, there will be everything from ground displays to tethered rides, so you can get the full experience without leaving the ground — weather permitting, of course.

Then the festival takes you to Pollachi from January 14-16, for some early morning balloon take-offs followed by fun Pongal celebrations and family-friendly entertainment. Finally, the adventure heads to Madurai, where balloons will take flight for the first time — at the Jallikattu Arena from January 18-19. If you’ve always dreamed of seeing giant, bright-coloured balloons up close, this is your chance. Talk about unforgettable photo ops.

But before you start packing those sunglasses, a quick heads-up: Ballooning is at the mercy of Mother Nature. “We can only fly when the wind conditions are perfect,” explains Benedict.