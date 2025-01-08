Chennai Book Fair: A journey through legacy, politics, and cinema

CHENNAI: If you grew up in Chennai, chances are the Chennai Book Fair was one of your earliest glimpses into a world brimming with stories. Maybe it was those class trips where you pooled pocket money to buy a new book or the annual family outing where someone would inevitably negotiate for an extra bag to carry the haul. For me, it was my granddad who used to take me, and I’d excitedly grab whatever caught my eye — often a book that seemed cool at the time, like a shiny new Tintin comic. Walking through the fair now, I can’t help but feel that same rush of excitement, almost as if I’m back to those simple moments of discovery.
The atmosphere in the halls may have evolved over the years, but the fair still holds onto that same delightful chaos. Stalls fill every corner, offering something for every taste — from adventurous escapes to books that ignite curiosity. In the midst of it all, a child’s voice rises, filled with excitement, as he tugs at his mother, begging, “Amma, idhu mattum vaangitha ma!” pointing to the latest Geronimo Stilton book. These little moments capture the essence of the fair, which, this year, showcased three particular stalls that stand out.
Taking legacies forward
The first stop was Kavitha Publications, a stall that instantly felt like it belonged in the fair, bridging old traditions with fresh narratives. C Kavitha, the managing director, explains the legacy of her company, started by her father, S Chockalingam, who transitioned from printing media to publishing. “We’ve been in this for over 30 years, since my father started the company. His first book was about MGR, and we’ve grown ever since,” Kavitha shares with a smile.
The company offers a mix of modern releases alongside classic titles from Tamil literature, like works by Jayakanthan and Vaasanthi, as well as unique cultural treasures like books on Ilaiyaraaja’s music. She adds, “We even bring ancient works to the fair. Whatever we have, we make sure to showcase it. If there’s a title that runs out of stock, we reprint specifically for fairs like these.”
With a stock of about 100 titles, the fair always sees a new batch of books from Kavitha Publications — a sign of the company’s commitment to nurturing Tamil literature, both ancient and contemporary. Kavitha notes that “Since the pandemic, we’ve only seen about 50 new titles, but this year it’s picking up again.”
Not too far down the aisle, People’s Publishing House has its own draw. An entirely different world, yet just as captivating. Established in 1947, PPH’s political and intellectual focus couldn’t be more timely, and yet, it’s been around long before today’s discussions on democracy and left-wing politics came into vogue. Rajan PK, an editor at the stall, explains, “We’ve been serving left publications long before independence, providing books in major Indian languages and now here, in Tamil. We’re popular among young people — IT professionals, those studying for UPSC exams. We offer books like Outsider in the White House by Bernie Sanders and others on topics ranging from economics to philosophy.”
Despite only being in their second year at the book fair, Rajan highlights that they were already surpassing sales from last year. “We broke even in the first six days this time, which is fantastic. We cater to all kinds of readers, from casual ones interested in Indian and European philosophy to those wanting to understand political science and economics in a democratic context.” The stall offers a wide spectrum of left-wing and democratic literature — essential reading not just for academics but also for anyone interested in engaging deeply with the current social and political climate. As Rajan put it, “We’re here to broaden perspectives and promote the idea that economics, especially, should be approached as a science — a broad, deep discipline that everyone can explore.”
The literature of cinema
Have you ever wondered what it takes to create the magic on screen — the screenplay, the cinematography, the editing? If you’ve ever felt the pull to learn more about the craft of filmmaking, the Pesamozhi Publications stall might just be your next stop. With their “I Love Pure Cinema” sign proudly on display, this stall is a treasure trove for anyone keen to explore the technical side of cinema.
Founded by Arun Mo, their mission is clear: to fill the gap in cinema-related technical literature, especially in Tamil. Mothilal, who’s been with them since its inception, explains, “In India, there’s very little available in terms of technical cinema books in languages like Tamil. We are here to fill that gap, to help filmmakers and film lovers gain the kind of insight into their craft that can truly shape their storytelling.”
For anyone looking to learn more about the craft of filmmaking, their collection is a goldmine — ranging from books on cinematography and color grading to screenwriting and film theory. The stall isnt just about teaching you how to film; it’s about understanding why certain shots evoke emotions, why lighting and angles matter, and how editing can elevate a scene to something unforgettable.
One of the authors whose work is featured at Pesamozhi is author Sai Vijendhiran. He shared insights about his books, like Characters Matter, where he encourages writers to break away from clichés and create up to 60,000 different characters for their stories. He also spoke about his latest release, Anytime Writer” which explores the fundamental question of what kind of writer you can be. “Writing,” he says, “is not limited to a select few. It’s a process, an exploration that anyone can undertake. This book helps identify what type of writer you are and pushes you to create.”
In the end, the Chennai Book Fair is where nostalgia meets surprise — whether it’s grabbing a first-edition Agatha Christie or discovering a long-lost classic you didn’t know you were searching for. So don’t just don’t leave it on the shelf — grab that gem and let the reading begin!