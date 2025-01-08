Chennai Book Fair: A journey through legacy, politics, and cinema

CHENNAI: If you grew up in Chennai, chances are the Chennai Book Fair was one of your earliest glimpses into a world brimming with stories. Maybe it was those class trips where you pooled pocket money to buy a new book or the annual family outing where someone would inevitably negotiate for an extra bag to carry the haul. For me, it was my granddad who used to take me, and I’d excitedly grab whatever caught my eye — often a book that seemed cool at the time, like a shiny new Tintin comic. Walking through the fair now, I can’t help but feel that same rush of excitement, almost as if I’m back to those simple moments of discovery.

The atmosphere in the halls may have evolved over the years, but the fair still holds onto that same delightful chaos. Stalls fill every corner, offering something for every taste — from adventurous escapes to books that ignite curiosity. In the midst of it all, a child’s voice rises, filled with excitement, as he tugs at his mother, begging, “Amma, idhu mattum vaangitha ma!” pointing to the latest Geronimo Stilton book. These little moments capture the essence of the fair, which, this year, showcased three particular stalls that stand out.

Taking legacies forward

The first stop was Kavitha Publications, a stall that instantly felt like it belonged in the fair, bridging old traditions with fresh narratives. C Kavitha, the managing director, explains the legacy of her company, started by her father, S Chockalingam, who transitioned from printing media to publishing. “We’ve been in this for over 30 years, since my father started the company. His first book was about MGR, and we’ve grown ever since,” Kavitha shares with a smile.

The company offers a mix of modern releases alongside classic titles from Tamil literature, like works by Jayakanthan and Vaasanthi, as well as unique cultural treasures like books on Ilaiyaraaja’s music. She adds, “We even bring ancient works to the fair. Whatever we have, we make sure to showcase it. If there’s a title that runs out of stock, we reprint specifically for fairs like these.”