Cop, AIADMK leader held in Anna Nagar Pocso case

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault of a minor girl has arrested the woman police inspector, who first investigated the case and was accused of assaulting the child’s family, as well as an AIADMK ward secretary on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) had previously arrested two people, including the victim’s relative, in the case. The police inspector was identified as Raji and the AIADMK functionary as Sudhakar, police said, but were tight-lipped on which sections the duo had been arrested under.

Sources said Raji was arrested on charges of mishandling the case, while the AIADMK functionary was held for allegedly acting in favour of main accused Satish and misleading the investigation.

According to the parents of the victim, the sexual assault came to light when child complained of severe stomach ache in August 2024. When she was taken to the hospital, it was found that she had been raped. The hospital authorities informed the parents and alerted the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station. Parents along with the child were taken to the police station, where they were allegedly physically assaulted by Raji.

Even though the accused Sathish (31), a neighbour of the victim and a water can supplier, was named in the FIR on August 30, he was only arrested on September 12. Instead, on September 1, a 14-year-old boy related to the child was arrested for raping her in 2022. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board and was released.

Meanwhile, in September, an audio clip of the victim’s statement to the police was leaked on social media and police started an internal inquiry. The city police, while denying allegations against Raji, eventually transferred the probe to Koyambedu AWPS.

The victim’s mother filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court which took a grave view of the audio leak and ordered the probe be transferred to the CBI.