Healthy eating for seniors: key nutritional tips for longevity and well-being

CHENNAI: As people age, their nutritional needs evolve, making a healthy diet and active lifestyle, critical to ensure longevity, vitality, and independence. However, navigating dietary requirements for seniors can be challenging. Nearly 20-30% of elderly individuals suffer from anorexia, a significant contributor to frailty among older adults.

Eating right

Physiological changes associated with ageing heighten the risk of anorexia. Sensory impairments, hormonal changes, gastrointestinal issues, and declining oral health, all contribute to reduced food intake, affecting both the quality and quantity of nutrients consumed. Despite these challenges, simple adjustments can go a long way in building a healthier eating pattern for seniors.

Enjoy a variety of foods: Incorporate a range of foods from each food group to help reduce the risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Opt for foods with little to no added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.

Boost protein intake: To maintain muscle mass, add seafood, dairy, fortified soy products, beans, peas, and lentils to your meals.

Include fruits and vegetables: Add sliced or chopped fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks. If chopping is challenging, consider pre-cut options.