Thumbi Magazine: A bilingual journey of imagination and storytelling for young readers

CHENNAI: Under a canopy of starlight, Twoo Twit, a curious little owl, bids farewell to its mother, who lovingly packs rosehip sandwiches for night school. But school is far from Twoo Twit’s mind. As the moonlight casts a magical glow over the fields, Twoo Twit sets out on nocturnal adventures — romping through hay bales, floating Poohsticks down a gentle brook, and embracing the mysteries of the night. Eventually, we find the mischievous owl back at school, ready for lessons with stories to tell.
Much like Twoo Twit’s whimsical escapades, Thumbi magazine invites young readers into a world where imagination soars and language bridges people. Unlike many contemporary children’s publications, Thumbi carves its niche with an innovative bilingual format — text in both Tamil and English — creating a shared space for diverse readers. “For Tamil-speaking children, it is their language. For others, it offers a door into a new linguistic world,” says Arun Kumar, staff-in-charge of the magazine stall at the Chennai Book Fair.
Launched in Thiruvannamalai by Sivaraj with a vision for something truly child-centric, Thumbi began as an alternative to the screens dominating young lives. Arun says, “There is plenty of visual media for children, but hardly anything tactile or readable that sparks the imagination like a children’s magazine in regional language. We wanted to create something rich in storytelling and imagery.” The editorial team’s focus on nature, love, and wonder guides content planning to illustration.
It has been almost eight years since the inception of the magazine and the team notes that the response from children and parents has been heartwarming. By involving young readers in the creative process — whether through artwork submissions or writing prompts — they foster a personal connection with its audience.
When asked about selecting stories and poems, Arun explains, “We prioritise narratives that nurture empathy, curiosity, and a connection to nature. We look for tales that tell a message. There will also be something for the parents to read and take in.”
Since the inception, the team had been participating in the city’s book fair. This time, the stall greets everyone with origami rain and vibrant covers of the magazine adorned with photographs. “Usually people search for our stall but this time since the stall number is three, more people are recognising and coming in.”
Navigating a print-based magazine in the age of digital media comes with its hurdles. “For the past few months, we have stopped the regular publishing of the magazine but we hope to continue publishing this year. Since there is no compromise in the quality, we publish the magazines in a bulk of almost 2,000 copies. Right now, we are aiming to sell the already published copies and help it reach more audiences,” he says. For Arun and his team, Thumbi is more than a publication; it’s a movement that nurtures storytelling, imagination, and environmental consciousness in children.
For more details, visit: thumbigal.com.