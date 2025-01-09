IIT-Madras cultural fest Saarang begins today

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras’s annual cultural festival Saarang will be held from January 9 to 13. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Frames and Fables’. A footfall of over 80,000 is expected for the event which will feature action-packed shows, amusement rides, a flea market to showcase small businesses and other attractions, according to an official release.

This year, for the first time a non-competitive cluster focusing on bringing marginalised art forms and independent artists through Nova’s ‘never-before-done’ Hip-Hop and Indie Fest will be showcased in Saarang. Further, workshops aimed at promoting lesser-known cultural forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, and Oyilattam, will be showcased along with a multicultural folk parade, promoting traditional and folk arts.

Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT-M said, “Saarang is extra special this year because we have Tamil Nadu folk parade for the first time in the history of Saarang from Vana Vani school in campus to Open Air Theatre.”