Pocso case: Cop suspended, AIADMK functionary expelled

CHENNAI: A day after she was arrested in the Anna Nagar Pocso case, police inspector Raji was suspended from service on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has also expelled its functionary Sudhakar from the party following his arrest in the case.

A source said Raji was arrested for allegedly manhandling the victim’s parents inside the police station, while Sudhakar, who was the secretary of Ward 103, was arrested for allegedly acting in favour of the main accused and misleading the case probe. On Wednesday, the party condemned his action and removed him from the post saying that his actions brought disrepute to the party.

The issue came to light when the 10-year-old victim complained of severe stomach pain to her parents, leading to a hospital visit that revealed that she had been raped. The Anna Nagar AWPS was alerted, but during inquiry, the girl’s parents alleged that they were assaulted by Raji.