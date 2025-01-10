Air quality in Chennai improved by 43 per cent, says report

CHENNAI: Chennai may have made progress in its fight against air pollution, as per an analysis by environmental think tank EnviroCatalysts. The report states that the city’s annual average PM2.5 levels have dropped from 49 µg/m3 in 2017, the baseline year for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), to 28 µg/m3 in 2024, marking a 43% improvement in air quality. However, insufficient monitoring stations and data gaps continue to raise concerns.

Ideally, a city of Chennai’s size should have 30 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS). However, it currently has only nine. Only seven of these nine stations had data for the full year of 2024. The remaining two in Ennore and Manali, both industrial regions, didn’t have data for nine and seven months respectively.

The analysis also reveals uneven progress across Chennai’s neighbourhoods. Alandur Bus Depot reported the highest annual PM2.5 concentration at 45 µg/m3, while Kodungaiyur recorded the lowest at 13 µg/m3. Four stations reported concentrations at or below 25 µg/m3, meeting India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which set the annual PM2.5 limit at 40 µg/m3.

With this, however, Chennai has achieved the NCAP’s set goal of reducing pollution levels by 40% by 2024. Experts believe the city must now target WHO’s interim standard of 15 µg/m3 and eventually strive for the guideline value of 5 µg/m3 to ensure healthier air for its residents.