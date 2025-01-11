Balloons from eight countries light up city skies

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister R Rajendran along with Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan inaugurated the 10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival at Thiruvidanthai on ECR on Friday.

The festival is being organised by Global Media Box in association with the tourism department.

The balloon festival is scheduled to be held in three cities from January 10 to 12 on ECR, Chennai; from January 14 to 16 at Pollachi; and from January 18 to 19 in Madurai, an official release said.

More than 10 hot air balloons from over eight countries, including Japan, Thailand and Vietnam, featured in the festival in Chennai. Children and families participating in the festival can learn how hot air balloons work, the release added.

Attractive hot air balloon in shapes of Baby Monster (Brazil), Wes the Wolf, Eli the Elephant (UK), and Hugo the Cheetah (Austria) are featured to attract visitors.