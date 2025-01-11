CHENNAI: Forgetfulness is something we’ve all experienced, whether it’s misplacing keys or blanking out during a conversation. But for many, it’s no longer an occasional hiccup — it’s a daily struggle.

The term ‘brain fog’ has gained traction among Gen Z and millennials, describing a foggy, unfocused state of mind that leaves people feeling mentally sluggish and detached. “I’m not sure I know anyone from my age group who hasn’t experienced brain fog,” says 25-year-old illustrator Anjali Raj, admitting that she also feels the effects of brain fog.

Living with the fog

Esha, a 21-year-old student of psychology, is all too familiar with the sensation. “I’ve experienced brain fog — I can’t focus for long periods, and it’s something we often discuss in my academic circles,” she says. Acknowledging the double-edged sword that is social media, Esha says that she copes mostly by trying to take mindful breaks.

“I try to keep up with reading and engage in activities that restore or maintain my attention span. But it can be difficult because of how much of a default it’s become to scroll on social media,” she shares. For Anjali, as a creative person, the pressure to consume media for both inspiration and leisure is overwhelming. “Even after work, I find myself doom-scrolling, which is exhausting,” she says.

Social media: Catalyst or culprit?

Recognising the impact on her creativity, Anjali has tried strategies like reducing screen time and setting apps on sleep mode. “When I first heard the term brain fog, I could relate to it and it made me more self-aware. It’s crucial we talk about mental health openly and create resources to cope,” she says.

Mindset coach Arzoo Fakih believes the rise of terms like ‘brain fog’ on social media reflects greater awareness but warns of casual misuse. “Social media amplifies these terms but overusing them without understanding their meaning can subconsciously lower our morale,” she explains.