INDIA bloc student units demand UGC draft rollback

CHENNAI: The Federation of Students Organisation-Tamil Nadu staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new draft regulations for university governance.

Hundreds of students and members of student wings of various political parties of the INDIA bloc gathered under the leadership of DMK’s student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan.

Addressing the gathering, leaders of the student wings outlined their objections to the draft regulations, claiming they would undermine the autonomy of universities and centralise authority, impacting the quality of higher education.

The protesters raised slogans against the UGC and the Union government, urging an immediate rollback of the proposed regulations.