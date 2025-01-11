‘Sea bridge may link Light House & Neelankarai’: Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: PWD Minister EV Velu on Friday informed the Assembly that engineers of the state highways department are preparing a detailed project report for raising a sea bridge on the 15-km stretch between the Light House and Neelankarai in the first phase.

The minister said this while responding to a query from K Pichandi (DMK) who wanted to know whether the government would build a bridge above the sea between Foreshore Estate to Mamallapuram, on the lines of Atal Sethu in Mumbai so that traffic congestion could be eased.

Pichandi also asked whether a separate board would be constituted for this.

Velu said Tamil Nadu government already has a maritime board for such ventures. Since the stretch between the Light House and Mamallapuram is too long, in the first phase, the department is exploring the possibilities for building a sea bridge.