Udhaya vows to make TN beacon of innovation

CHENNAI: Vowing to make the state a beacon of innovation and excellence in the world, Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said Tamil Nadu is skilling its workforce while wooing technology companies to set up their units in the state.
Delivering a televised speech during the valedictory function of Umagine 2025 as the Assembly session got extended, Udhayanidhi said the state is not only building the skills but also providing global exposure to students.
Highlighting memorandum of understanding signed with various entities during the conference, he said the MoUs signed with Game Developers Association of India and Visual Effects Game Animation Society have the potential to promote the establishment of Tamil Nadu as the hub for video games and related electronics.
Pointing to the focus given on startups, Udhayanidhi said, “When the (present) government assumed office, there were only around 2,300 start-ups in the state. Thanks to our policies and support, that number has grown to 10,000 today.”
Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Tamil Nadu’s premier two-day tech event Umagine 2025 was a grand success with 13,400 attendees, including 2,400 delegates, 2,600 students, 2,000 faculty members and 500 government officers taking part in it.
He said the next edition of Umagine will be held on January 9 and 10, 2026. Union Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the union government is committed to bringing inclusive digital ecosystem through Bharat Net.