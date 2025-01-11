Udhaya vows to make TN beacon of innovation

CHENNAI: Vowing to make the state a beacon of innovation and excellence in the world, Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said Tamil Nadu is skilling its workforce while wooing technology companies to set up their units in the state.

Delivering a televised speech during the valedictory function of Umagine 2025 as the Assembly session got extended, Udhayanidhi said the state is not only building the skills but also providing global exposure to students.

Highlighting memorandum of understanding signed with various entities during the conference, he said the MoUs signed with Game Developers Association of India and Visual Effects Game Animation Society have the potential to promote the establishment of Tamil Nadu as the hub for video games and related electronics.