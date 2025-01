CHENNAI: An investigation by the Greater Chennai police’s special wing into a scam where fraudulent NRI certificates are used for hoodwinking medical admission process has led cops to a big network of counselling centres, a release said.

Raids have been conducted at eight private educational institutions in Pallavaram, Porur, Saligrammam, Nungambakkam, Velachery, Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Kundrathur by the Forgery Investigation Wing (FIW) of the Central Crime Branch.

These centres were charging huge fee from students and promised medical seats under the NRI quota by fabrication of documents which included certificates issued by the Indian embassy. The searches yielded 105 incriminating documents relating to the case, 19 seals, 22 computers, two pen drives, five hard disks and cell phones.