Police recover Rs 12.31 crore in cyber crime cases in 2024

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) booked 325 cases of cyber crime especially relating to new modus operandi of digital arrest, fake trading app and others where crores of rupees were scammed from citizens in 2024, an official release on Saturday said.

Through this, a sum of Rs 36.63 crore of scammed money was frozen in bank accounts of which Rs 12.31 crore was returned to the victims, the release added. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has conducted 55 awareness campaigns across educational institutions, IT firms and apartment complexes. Citing a case, GCP said that Rs 88 lakh was scammed from a city-based resident after which investigation was carried out in 178 bank accounts through which the money was sent out.

Totally 36 people have been arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes with police travelling across the country to apprehend the accused. Seven were also detained under the Goondas Act.