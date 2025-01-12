Security in place for Kaanum Pongal in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Saturday announced elaborate security arrangements for Kaanum Pongal on January 16 when thousands of people come to the beaches.

Around 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 home guards will be pressed into service, a release said. Three temporary mini control rooms will be set up. Entry roads to the Marina will have seven police assistance booths and eight ambulances will be on standby. Two fire engines will be stationed in the vicinity as well.

A rescue team with 200 divers drawn from volunteer groups will be deployed to save people who venture into the sea and face a drowning risk. As many as 85 anti-drowning personnel of the coastal police and Chennai police will also be posted.

Around 13 police watch towers with three personnel on each post will be set up, the release said. They will be equipped with walkie talkie, mega phone and binoculars and communications will be through a whatsapp group. Thirteen CCTV cameras have been set up at 12 important locations along the beach, police said. Three all-terrain vehicles will also be pressed into service on the beach.

On Besant Nagar beach, one police booth, three watch towers and two ambulances and fire service engines and divers will be stationed.

Police will be providing a wrist ID band to children so that they can be traced if they go missing. Four drones at the Marina and Besant Nagar beach each will be operational during the celebrations.

Similar security arrangements will also be in places like malls and amusement parks. Strict action will be taken against those creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol and breaking traffic rules.