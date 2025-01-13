Chennai witnesses cleaner air this Bhogi, moderate pollution levels recorded

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed cleaner air during this year's Bhogi festivities compared to previous years, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Officials attributed the development to enhanced awareness campaigns and increased public cooperation leading to the 'relatively' smokeless celebrations this year.

On Bhogi day, the air quality index (AQI) in Chennai ranged from 92 to 177, classified as "Satisfactory" to "Moderate." The PM2.5 levels averaged between 52 and 111 µg/m3, while PM10 concentrations ranged from 118 to 289 µg/m3, still exceeding standards but showing improvement compared to last year’s peaks.

In comparison, during the 2024 festivities, Chennai endured severe pollution levels with the AQI peaking at 231, classified as "Poor" under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Specific zones such as Manali and Perungudi recorded AQI values between 300-400, deemed "Very Poor." PM2.5 concentrations spiked as high as 400-500 µg/m3, far exceeding the prescribed standard of 60 µg/m³. This led to a thick smog covering the city, causing widespread respiratory discomfort and disruptions in flight operations, with 20 delays and seven diversions.

There were no flight disruptions were reported at Chennai International Airport this year. The light morning showers ensured the smog disappeared quickly and pollution didn't stay suspended and concentrated in the lower atmosphere.

Areas like Anna Nagar recorded a minimum AQI of 131, while Valasaravakkam registered the highest at 270, both significantly better than the "Very Poor" readings of last year.

While pollution spikes were observed, particularly in zones like Royapuram and Madhavaram, the overall 24-hour averages for key pollutants like Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) remained within the prescribed limits of 80 µg/m3.

A senior TNPCB official attributed the improvement to the board's awareness campaigns, which focused on discouraging the burning of waste materials. Collaborations with government departments, NGOs, and residential welfare associations helped drive home the message.

"A total of 18 teams were formed to monitor 15 zones of GCC and three teams were formed to exclusively monitor airport and Pallavaram area. The Commissioner of Police has deputed 30 police personnel for assisting the TNPCB officials in night patrolling. The burning incidents' increased exponentially after 3 am and prevailed up to 5 am and thereafter stopped by 6 am. Few incidents of burning plastics, tyres and rubbers tubes were noticed and teams strictly instructed them to put off the fire," the official told TNIE.