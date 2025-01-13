Greater Chennai Corporation plans to rebuild narrow bridges across B-canal

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders for the demolition and reconstruction of bridges across the Buckingham Canal connecting ECR and OMR at Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Thoraipakkam. The project, estimated to cost `16.87 crore, aims to replace the nearly 15-year-old deteriorated structures to improve traffic flow and ensure safety.

According to the tender document, the bridges will be rebuilt at three locations — Venkatesapuram to Elango Nagar in Kottivakkam; Kamaraj Salai to Veeramani Salai in Palavakkam; and Pandian Street to Anna Nagar in Thoraipakkam. The new bridges will have dual carriageways, footpaths, crash barriers and handrails for safety and convenience.

The old bridges now serve as vital links for thousands of commuters travelling between OMR and ECR. However, for the past two months, heavy vehicle movement has been suspended on the structures due to safety concerns over the aging infrastructure, sources said.

Ward 181 councillor D Viswanathan said, “While the old bridges are quite narrow, the new bridges will be wider.”

During last month’s council meeting, a resolution for the reconstruction of these bridges was approved, along with plans for rebuilding other small bridges across the Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam canal.

GCC has also invited tenders to construct a road overbridge to replace the level crossing (LC) No. 2A along Ennore High Road near Tondiarpet at a cost of `38.27 crore under the design, engineering, procurement and construction method.

According to a GCC official, “While the corporation has initiated work on LC No. 2B on Manali High Road, the construction of RoB at LC No. 2A has been eagerly awaited by residents in Tondiarpet and Korukkupet. With tenders now floated, construction work will commence soon.”

The proposed RoB has been a long-pending (over 50 years) demand of residents of Tondiarpet and Korukkupet. Currently, commuters face long delays due to oil freight trains passing near the LC No. 2A. Residents said the unpredictable movement of oil tankers on tracks often results in commuters waiting for hours. “Even during emergencies, we are forced to wait until the trains pass over,” said K Purushothaman, a resident.