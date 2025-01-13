OYO rooms reverses progressive policy, now requires marital proof for couples

CHENNAI: In 2016, the hotel room aggregator OYO Rooms announced that it would offer a couple-friendly mode on its website, enabling unmarried duos to make bookings without worrying about whether they would be turned away at Reception, as has long been a sociocultural norm. The mode would only show hotels that did not have antiquated policies requiring valid documents as marital proof. Now, the company has begun to reverse its progressive stand.

Beginning with the city of Meerut, OYO will now require marital proof at check-in. It is expected that these policy changes will be implemented in more places soon. There is no law that requires such documentation or permits such discrimination. This is just like demanding no-objection letters from the male relatives of women travellers or vigilante groups and building associations killing or throwing out meat-eating residents — just another exercise in citizen-led tyranny in India.

The company statement that discretion is ultimately in hotel operators’ hands doesn’t make sense given that the Relationship Mode that was available for several years vetted establishments ahead of time, ensuring ease for all concerned. Discretion had always remained with hotel operators about whether or not they wanted their properties to be listed through this feature.

Now, discretion has become on-the-spot, even arbitrary, and with the potential to create humiliating experiences or even violent ones. Just as it always had been. There is no telling what hotel operators — or moral brigades patrolling such establishments may do to customers. India has a terrible history of punishing people for perfectly ordinary and consensual relationships, from Valentine’s Day mob harassment on a public level to curtailing the right to choose a partner in many if not most households. OYO has decided to side with oppressive systemic forces through this move.