'Poor probe': Chennai court acquits two accused of killing wives

CHENNAI: A few days after a trial court in Chennai awarded death sentence to the accused for murdering a girl by pushing her in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount station in 2022, two other men accused of murdering their wives were acquitted by the same court because of failure by police to prove the charges.

The first of these two cases heard by the Mahila Court was regarding the daylight murder of Indulekha in December 2018 at Shenoy Nagar allegedly by David Kuzhanthaisamy (51) from whom she had got separated.

Accompanied by two friends, David had allegedly stopped her on the road, restrained her and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife, leading to her death. A confession statement of the accused was recorded, the knife was seized, and blood samples of the deceased were found on his jeans pants.

However, the investigating officers of Chetpet police station made crucial errors, according to the trial court. They were unable to prove to the court that the blood found on the murder weapon was of Indulekha. Moreover, David's accomplices, who were examined as prosecution witnesses, turned hostile before the court.