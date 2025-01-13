Proactive policing, effective grievance redressal key to overcoming suburban challenges: Avadi CoP Shankar

CHENNAI: Covering the western suburbs of Chennai, the Avadi police commissionerate recently announced a significant reduction in 11 major heads of crime in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In an interview with Siddharth Prabhakar, Commissioner ADGP K Shankar discusses in detail the special measures, the peculiar challenges of policing in an industrial suburb, and the upcoming plans.

Q: Does Avadi police have special drives for public outreach?

We have a public grievance meeting every Wednesday, where we meet citizens and address their issues. However, citizens can meet us at any time during the week in the commissionerate. In fact, at least 8-10 come every day, and all officers, including me, personally meet them. There is also a robust feedback mechanism, where if the issue is not resolved, we question the inspector. The citizens in Avadi have full access to the police regarding grievance redressal.

Q: What are the specific focus areas for policing in Avadi?

Avadi has a lot of industrial areas like Ambattur, Poonamallee, Red Hills, and Manali. There are also two ports, Ennore and Kattupalli. Though it was earlier largely industrial, now residential areas are also coming up. Avadi’s traditional issues are rowdyism, extortion from industries, and targeted killings. The challenge is to control these elements and take proper action, as it is detrimental to businesses, traders, contractors, and affects prosperity.

Q: What measures have been taken to tackle extortion and murders?

Apart from strict action against rowdyism, we have set up a special wing to gather advanced intelligence on these types of activities, groups, and individuals so that proactive steps can be taken to prevent crime. This is how we have been able to reduce murders by 20%.

In the Red Hills range, which has industries, murders have been reduced by half, from 18 to 8 over one year. 222 have been detained under Goondas as well. These are indices of our proactive work. We have also picked up old cases against these bad elements.